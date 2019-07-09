Man arrested for blackmailing boy

LAKKI MARWAT: The police arrested a man on the charges of blackmailing a 13-year-old boy and posting his objectionable video on the Internet. The victim belonging to Daulatkhel village had told police that a co-villager sexually molested him and also made a video clip of the incident secretly.

"The man then started blackmailing me and warned to upload the objectionable video on the internet if I did not meet him in Peshawar," he said, adding, on his refusal, the abuser disseminated the video clip through the Internet. The police said that they had arrested the accused soon after registration of the case under the relevant section of the law and began the investigation.