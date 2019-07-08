close
Tue Jul 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 9, 2019

Court records 3 statements in Ashiana case

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
July 9, 2019

LAHORE: An accountability court on Monday adjourned the hearing by July 13 in the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing reference after recording statements of three witnesses. During the hearing, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, former principal secretary Fawad Hassan Fawad and former DG LDA Ahad Khan Cheema were present. The court recorded statements of prosecution witnesses including Sidra Mansoor and Riaz Hussain. Shahbaz requested the court to leave early due to backache that was granted by the court.

