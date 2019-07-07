Maryam made indecent attempt to derail system, says Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the House in Senate Shibli Faraz has said that Maryam Nawaz through her press conference had made an indecent attempt to derail the country’s system.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Maryam Nawaz had hosted a show as the PML-N found nothing else only to misguide the nation. He said the PML-N leaders were the creators of this drama and their motives were spreading confusion.

“They were striving to misdirect the nation through the negative tactics,” he said. Slamming PML-N leadership, he said that the nation was suffering wrongdoings of the previous rulers. He further demanded to conduct a forensic audit of the scandalous video besides investigation into conversation between Saifur Rehman, Justice Qayyum and Shahbaz Sharif.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to PM on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said inquiry should be conducted if Maryam Nawaz’ evidence against accountability court judge proved wrong. He said Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari are in the jail on corruption charges as they both had done massive corruption and money laundering.