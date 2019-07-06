Body of newborn found

GUJRANWALA: The body of a newborn baby was found from fields at Gakhar Mandi. Passers-by spotted the body and informed police. Gakhar Mandi police shifted the body to DHQ hospital.

Crackdown on underage drivers: Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Asif Siddique Saturday said crackdown on underage drivers and one-way traffic violators would be started from July 8.

He said the city traffic police would establish check points on different roads and all the underage drivers would be detained in police stations. He urged parents not to allow their children driving without having a license.

WOMAN DIES: A woman died and her son sustained injuries in a road accident here at Ladhewala Warraich. Tanzeela, 32, and her four-year-old son were crossing the road when a speeding motorcycle hit them, leaving her dead on the spot and her son wounded. He was shifted to hospital.