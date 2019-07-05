PPP observes ‘black day’to condemn Zia’s coup

MULTAN: PPP activists on Friday observed a ‘black day’ to condemn the July 5, 1977, coup of Gen Ziaul Haq.

The PPP workers took out rallies to register their protest. The PPP activists staged a big demonstration at Chowk Kutchery which was led by PPP south Punjab SVP Khawaja Rizwan Alam while PPP from division, district and city participated in the demonstration.

The PPP activists strongly condemned the toppling of the PPP government. The demonstrators chanted slogans against the martial law. Speaking on the occasion, Khawaja Rizwan Alam condemned the sacking of PPP government in 1977 and arrest of PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

He said that the PPP was sacrificing for the last 50 years for restoration of real democracy in the country. He said that the PPP leadership, including Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, sacrificed her life for rule of democracy in the country. He urged to strengthen the masses narrative. He said that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto still lives in the hearts of millions of Pakistanis and the people mark July 5 as black day every year. PPP Multan City president Malik Nasim said that July 5 reminds them the day when the PPP government was toppled. PPP Multan Division president Khalid Hanif alleged that Gen Zia’s martial law promoted sectarianism.

He said that the PPP was the only party that lives in the hearts of the people. Nafis Ansari, Mirza Aziz Akbar Baig, AD Baloch, Sheikh Giasul Haq, Arif Shah, Rais Qureshi, Shahid Raza Siddiqui, Salim Raja, Raazia Rafiq, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Gilani and others also spoke.

HAJ OPERATION BEGINS: The Haj flight operation commenced here.

Talking to The News, Multan International Airport Manager Syed Mubarak Shah said that the first Haj flight had left for Jeddah, carrying 180 pilgrims.

He said that the Civil Aviation Authority had made strict arrangements for the Haj operation at the Multan International Airport. The CAA management had deputed an official to monitor the Haj operation, he added.