PSP to hold public rally on 21st

The Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) has announced that it would hold a public rally at Karachi’s Bagh-e-Jinnah on July 21 to show its strength in the city.

In a bid to mobilise the masses, the party leaders, including central leaders Syed Mustafa Kamal and Anis Qaimkhani, have been addressing workers’ meetings in different neighbourhoods of the city.

On Wednesday, Kamal and Qaimkhani addressed party workers in District South’s Garden area, directing the workers to step up the preparations for the gathering. On Thursday, Kamal spoke to party workers in District Central.

On both occasions, Kamal claimed that if Karachi’s residents were to hand over the city to the PSP, he would resolve the issues facing the city within six months. He reiterated that he could resolve the issues of Karachi in a period of six months only if the residents of Karachi would hand over the city to his party.

“On July 21, we are organising a big rally for the downtrodden people,” said Kamal, who has also previously served as mayor of the city.

He said that the people who had been dreaming that the PSP would finish after last year’s general elections had been humiliated because of their cruelties and injustices with the people. He warned that the government should improve its performance or else the people would reject them outright.

He said that the previous government was also responsible for the worsening economic situation of the country, but the present government did not seem to have any strategy for improving it. The party leaders also visited Bagh-e-Jinnah this week to inspect the venue for the gathering.

Asiya Ishaq, the PSP’s spokesperson, said that the July 21 gathering would not only highlight the multiple problems facing Karachi’s residents but also provide solutions for them. “Important announcements would be made by PSP leaders during the public gathering.”

She also asked the people of Karachi to support the PSP and attend the event in maximum numbers for getting their rights. Kamal has the solution for resolving the issues of Karachi, she said.

“During his stint as Karachi mayor, he built confidence in the first two years, and because of it, industrialists and traders started paying heavy taxes,” she added.