Aleem Khan the richest MPA in Punjab

ISLAMABAD: Aleem Khan of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has emerged as richest Punjab Assembly member with his assets worth over Rs1.65 billion as per his statement of assets and liabilities released by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

However, at the same time, there are Rs941,130,648 debt and liabilities in his name and as well as his dependent children in respect of assets standing in their names, says the documents, he had submitted to the Election Commission. The Election Commission issued an official gazette, containing the related details of the members of the provincial assembly. He also has mentioned 23 plots in DHA, which have been gifted to his spouse by her mother in addition to plot No. 63-F Phase-8, Lahore, measuring one kanal that was also gifted to him by his mother.

Similarly, the PTI’s Amjad Mehmood is also a billionaire, having assets worth 1.06 billion. He owns 11 cars and one motorcycle and has shares in Kot Addu Power Plant, Attock Oil Refinery and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited. Former senior leader of PML-N and former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has not taken his oath yet, therefore, he did not comply with the legal requirement of submission of assets and liabilities details with the Election Commission.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, who also belongs to PTI, owns assets worth Rs39.8 million. Buzdar also owns properties worth Rs25 million, while he owns three tractors worth Rs2.4 million, two cars worth Rs3.8 million and gold valuing at Rs1.3 million. Top Pakistan Muslim League leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, who is Speaker of Punjab Assembly, owns assets worth over Rs180 million. Likewise, PML-N President Mian Shahbaz Sharif’s son and Leader of Opposition in the provincial assembly Hamza Shahbaz owns assets worth Rs410 million. The PTI’s Punjab Provincial Minister Mian Mehmoodur Rashid owns assets valuing at over Rs190 million. Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat has assets worth over Rs20 million. He has also leased a car from a private bank. Punjab Information Minister Syed Samsam Bukhari owns assets worth over Rs160 million while provincial minister Raja Rashid is the owner of assets worth over Rs100 million. The PTI’s Punjab Minister for Health Yasmin Rashid owns assets worth over Rs470 million, while former provincial information minister Fayyaz Chohan from Rawalpindi has assets worth Rs1.5 million.

The PML-N’ Khawaja Salman Rafique owns assets valuing at Rs156 million while Khawaja Imran Nazir has assets over Rs210 million. Sardar Awais Leghari has assets worth over Rs280 million.