Summer hockey camp at Gojra begins

LAHORE: DG Sports Summer Hockey Training Camp began at Gojra International Hockey Stadium under the auspices of Sports Board Punjab on Thursday.

Assistant Commissioner Sumera Ambreen inaugurated the camp. She distributed prizes among the camp trainees and announced scholarships for shining players. TSO Sharjeel and administrator Tariq Virk were also present on this occasion. The month-long camp is being organized to trace young talented players from grassroots level. Aspire Group of Schools and Colleges also extended full cooperation for the holding of camp.

According to details, as many as 150 Under-14, Under-16 and Under-18 male and female hockey players Toba Tek Singh and adjacent areas took part in the camp. The players are being trained in two sessions daily – 4.30am to 7.00am in the morning and 4.00pm to 7.00pm in the evening.

The summer hockey camp is being organized under the supervision of chief coach Khawar Javed, Sajid Rasheed, goal-keeping coach Mazhar Abbas and Tariq Imran.