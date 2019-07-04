People chose Imran as third option: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday asserted that Prime Minister Imran Khan was a fascist but for money launderers.

Speaking here at a function, she emphasised that the era of transferring political leadership and power to the next generation was over and the nation had elected Imran Khan as a third option. She claimed that Pakistan had changed and now the supremacy of the Constitution and the law had begun.

Referring to the previous eras of PPP and PML-N in power, Awan said that both parties had been indulging in match-fixing and this turn by turn rule had been detrimental to the nation and the country as well.

Referring to the amnesty scheme, she noted that benami properties of Asif Ali Zardari had been traced and FBR had attached them. “Now in such situation, will Zardari like Prime Minister Imran Khan,” she questioned.

Referring to the government policies, she said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was waging a struggle for the rights of the people of Pakistan. She had the Prime Minister agreed to becoming a part of the rotten system, he would have been acceptable to them (opposition).

However, the Prime Minister had the determination neither indulge in corruption nor allowed others to do so. She maintained solid measures were being taken for bringing about revolution in the lives of people.

Meanwhile, in a tweet, she said that ‘looted’ car had started being recovered from Jati Umra while the nation was facing poverty and they were enjoying luxury cars, bought from the tax-payers money. “Mian Sahab ride on expensive cars and today his talk of the masses is a gimmick,” she alleged.