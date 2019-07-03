close
Thu Jul 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
NR
News Report
July 4, 2019

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp face global outages

Top Story

NR
News Report
July 4, 2019

NEW YORK: Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were experiencing outages on Wednesday.

Downdetector maps show the services were struggling around the globe, but the issues seemed to be the worst in parts of the US and Europe. According to British newspaper The Independent, some WhatsApp users were unable to send photos, videos and voice messages, though text was going through, and #instagram down is trending on Twitter.

In Pakistan, a lot of people faced problems in dissemination of information and photos.

In March, Facebook experienced a massive outage, supposedly due to a server configuration change. A month later, Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp experienced another outage.

Facebook reportedly acknowledged the outage. According to a wire service, the company said it’s working to resolve issues faced by some users on Instagram and WhatsApp.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus