Main suspect of Chinese consulate attack in Karachi caught

KARACHI: The main suspect of the Chinese consulate attack in Karachi has been arrested, sources informed on Wednesday. According to sources, the main suspect identified as Rashid Brohi was caught from a gulf state and transferred to Pakistan through Interpol. Sources said that the Brohi kept keeping watch during the attack and facilitated the attackers. Those arrested earlier had informed about Rashid Brohi, who is allegedly a member of the proscribed Balochistan Liberation Army. Sources said that Brohi had taken Rs0.1 million for the attack. In November 2018, security forces had foiled an attack on the Chinese Consulate in the Clifton Block-4 area. Two policemen, Assistant Sub Inspector Ashraf Dawood and Constable Amir, were martyred and a security guard was injured as three gunmen tried to enter the consulate. Sindh Police and Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had said that all three terrorists had been killed in the operation.