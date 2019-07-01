Local LPG price cut by Rs68.47/cylinder

ISLAMABAD: The government has reduced the price of local liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by 4.89 percent or Rs68.47 for July, translating into Rs1,330.92/11.8kg cylinder for the month.

A notification issued by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) said the new price of 11.8kg domestic cylinder would now be Rs1,330.92, down from Rs1,399.39 in June. Last month in June, the government had reduced LPG price by 11.43 percent or Rs181/cylinder over the previous month. According to OGRA, LPG prices have been decreased by Rs5.80/kg (or 4.89 percent) from Rs118.59/kg to Rs112.79.

The producers’ price of LPG (propane 40 percent and butane 60 percent) has been determined at 56,733.4/ton (in June it was 61,691.99/ton). This price included excise duty of Rs85/ton, while excluding the petroleum levy. Under this head, the producer price of Rs669.45/11.8kg cylinder has been worked out.

Marketing/distribution margin has been set at Rs35,000/ton or Rs413/11.8kg cylinder, a petroleum levy of Rs4,669/ton would also be charged, which would translate into Rs55.09/11.8kg cylinder. Prior to the imposition of general sales tax, the consumer price would be Rs96,402.4/ton (in June it was Rs101,360.99), while the price of the 11.8kg cylinder was Rs1,137.54. Additionally, a GST of 17 percent on Rs96,402.4/ton would be Rs16,388.41, or Rs193.38 for a cylinder.

The final price per ton would be Rs112,790.81 or Rs1,330.92/cylinder.