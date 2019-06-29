Bid to smuggle arms foiled; six held in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: The police arrested six persons and seized a huge quantity of arms and contraband from their three vehicles here on Saturday, official sources said.

They said that acting on a tip-off, the Risalpur Police established a ‘naka’ on Nowshera-Mardan road and signalled three vehicles to stop. On thorough search, the police recovered 27 pistols, three repeaters, 61 magazines and 6000 cartridges.

About 56 kilograms of hashish and 28 kilograms opium were also seized. The accused were identified as Shahid Imran, Nasir Iqbal, Shahzeb, Wahid Shah, Asad and Hamees. The police lodged the case and initiated investigation.