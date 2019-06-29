close
Sun Jun 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 30, 2019

Bid to smuggle arms foiled; six held in Nowshera

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
June 30, 2019

NOWSHERA: The police arrested six persons and seized a huge quantity of arms and contraband from their three vehicles here on Saturday, official sources said.

They said that acting on a tip-off, the Risalpur Police established a ‘naka’ on Nowshera-Mardan road and signalled three vehicles to stop. On thorough search, the police recovered 27 pistols, three repeaters, 61 magazines and 6000 cartridges.

About 56 kilograms of hashish and 28 kilograms opium were also seized. The accused were identified as Shahid Imran, Nasir Iqbal, Shahzeb, Wahid Shah, Asad and Hamees. The police lodged the case and initiated investigation.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus