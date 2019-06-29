London race plans put British GP in doubt

SPIELBERG, Austria: The future of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone has been thrown into doubt by plans to hold an alternative race in London’s Docklands, according to the track owners.

Silverstone’s owners revealed Saturday that Formula One’s commercial rights owners Liberty Media have confirmed to them that they want to race in the capital.

Silverstone’s current contract with Formula One is due to end after the British round of the championship next month (July 14). “F1 have admitted to us for the first time that they want to have a race in London,” Silverstone managing director Stuart Pringle told the BBC.

“That’s a material change because it’s different to previous arrangements.” He added that “Britain is not a very big island and it’s a commercial concern”. Silverstone, one of the most popular circuits and with a well-supported weekend event, hosted the first world championship event in 1950 and is regarded as a home race by most teams.

The Formula E electric car series is set to race in the Docklands area of East London, close to where much of the London 2012 Olympic Games took place, next year. Formula One motorsport boss Ross Brawn has suggested that the British Grand Prix could continue alongside a new race to be known as the London Grand Prix. “I think the question is open,” he said. “I don’t see that London would necessarily replace the British race.”