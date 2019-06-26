close
Thu Jun 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
June 27, 2019

Traders protest

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
June 27, 2019

PESHAWAR: The traders in the busy Shafi Market in Saddar closed shops on Wednesday to protest a raid by the law enforcers.

They said the law enforcers conducted a raid in the Shafi Market and near-by shopping centres when a truck of cloths was being unloaded. The authorities were conducting the raid against smuggling.

The traders protested the action and brought shutters down. They termed the action illegal, saying the traders in the market were doing legal business and should not be harassed.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar