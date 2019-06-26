Traders protest

PESHAWAR: The traders in the busy Shafi Market in Saddar closed shops on Wednesday to protest a raid by the law enforcers.

They said the law enforcers conducted a raid in the Shafi Market and near-by shopping centres when a truck of cloths was being unloaded. The authorities were conducting the raid against smuggling.

The traders protested the action and brought shutters down. They termed the action illegal, saying the traders in the market were doing legal business and should not be harassed.