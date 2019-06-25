Man arrested after car rams intoUS embassy gate in South Korea

SEOUL: A vehicle carrying over two dozen disposable gas canisters rammed into the US embassy in central Seoul Tuesday just days before US President Donald Trump´s scheduled visit, Seoul police said. The 40-year-old driver, who has not been identified, was arrested on the scene, they said. Police said the car was carrying 28 butane canisters when it ploughed into the embassy´s main gate, partially damaging it. Trump travels to the South Korean capital this weekend after attending the G20 summit in Japan. Earlier this week, a Seoul official told reporters that Trump was considering a visit to the demilitarized zone that divides the two Koreas.