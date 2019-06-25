close
Wed Jun 26, 2019
10 injured on road

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
June 26, 2019

NANKANA SAHIB: Ten people sustained injuries in a road accident here near village Malikpur on Morkhunda-Mangtanwala Road on Tuesday.

Bashiran Bibi, 50, Parveen Bibi, 30, Rehan, 5, Saweera, 12, Ayesha, 4, and others sustained injuries when a van hit their auto-rickshaw. The injured were shifted to a hospital.

