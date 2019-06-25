10 injured on road

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NANKANA SAHIB: Ten people sustained injuries in a road accident here near village Malikpur on Morkhunda-Mangtanwala Road on Tuesday.
Bashiran Bibi, 50, Parveen Bibi, 30, Rehan, 5, Saweera, 12, Ayesha, 4, and others sustained injuries when a van hit their auto-rickshaw. The injured were shifted to a hospital.
