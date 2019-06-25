Joint efforts stressed to tackle rising drug abuse challenge

PESHAWAR: Speakers at a special function on Tuesday called for making joint efforts at various levels to tackle the rising drug abuse challenge in the society.

The Horizon, a Non-Governmental Organisation, had arranged the programme at the Ibadat Hospital to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illegal Trafficking. The day is marked annually on June 26. This year's theme is "Health for justice, Justice for health." People from different walks of life attended the function. Among them were Prof Dr Tariq Mufti, Dr Noor Hakim Jeelani and Dr Samina Said.

Member National Assembly James Iqbal was the chief guest. Jurist Muhammad Ibrahim Khan presided over the function. President of the Syndicate of Writers Prof Nasir Ali Syed welcomed the participants.

He talked of the Horizon efforts in the mental health field, saying the organization had been in the forefront in the fight against drug abuse for the last almost over three decades. Syed said the gathering was an effort to mull over ways to strengthen the efforts in organised manners to discourage drug addiction.

Noted psychiatrist, Professor Dr Khalid Mufti, enumerated the efforts being made to fight the drug abuse. It was way back in 1983 when he launched the Green December Movement and later Horizon, he recalled.

"The step was taken as the early 1980s saw the advent of heroin addiction. The people from various sections of the society played a role in cementing the efforts to fight heroin addiction," he acknowledged.

The senior doctor said nowadays we are facing another serious issue and that is the use of Methamphetamine drug which is commonly known as "Ice." Dr Khalid Mufti noted with concern that "Ice" addiction has been increasing for the last four years. The psychiatrist said previously only the elite were addicted to "Ice" but it has now spread to other segments of the society as well. He lamented that students, young women and even professional people were falling prey to "Ice." Among the affected people are those engaged in manual labour such as auto mechanics and carpenters," he elaborated.

Of the reason behind the increasing use of "Ice", he said the drug gives you a kick. The user believes "Ice" creates extraordinary energy in the body and helps him/her with accomplishing a task easily.

"But let me warn you when the impact of the kick is over, it leads to serious problems and causes depression. Some people get suicidal tendencies as the depression intensifies. This addiction takes a very ugly turn if the patient is not treated for his mental health," he explained.

Dr Khalid Mufti said "Ice" drug is posing a big challenge which can be tackled only by making joint and coordinated efforts at the state and the society level. "Campaigns have been launched to fight the "Ice" challenge but its use is still rising, which triggers worries.