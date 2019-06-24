Two labourers killed in DHA hit-and-run

Two people were killed when a speeding SUV hit their motorcycle in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) neighbourhood on Monday.

Police officials said that the accident took place in Phase VI, Khayaban-e-Bukhari, within the limits of the Darakshan police station. The bodies were transported to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities and later handed over to their family members for burial.

The victims were later identified as 24-year-old Abdul Qadeer, son of Bashir Ahmed, and 48-year-old Muhammad Nawaz, son of Taj Muhammad. The police said that the victims were the residents of the Mehmoodabad area and they were labourers by profession, adding that the accident took place when a speeding SUV hit their motorcycle. The driver managed to escape following the incident. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

Motorcyclist killed

A motorcyclist was killed while another was injured in a road accident that took place on Northern Bypass within the limits of Gulshan-e-Maymar police station. A 35-year-old, Sami Fazal, succumbed to his injuries while the injured was identified as 25-year-old Sanaullah.

The police said that the victims were residents of the Gulshan-e-Maymar neighbourhood and they were going somewhere on a motorcycle when a speedy unknown vehicle hit their motorcycle. The vehicle driver managed to escape following the incident. A case has been registered while an investigation is underway.