Six Pak players picked for Canada League

LAHORE: Six Pakistan cricketers have been picked for the second edition of Canada’s T20 Global League. Shahid Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shoaib Malik and Umar Akmal were picked by the franchises participating in the league.

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi and fast-bowler Wahab Riaz were picked by Brampton Wolves while spinner Shadab Khan and all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz will play for Edmonton Royals.

Veteran all-rounder and former skipper Shoaib Malik was picked by Vancouver Knights while Winnipeg Hawks picked Umar Akmal. The T20 tournament will kick off on July 25 in Brampton, Ontario with the final being played on August 11.

Other big names set to make their appearance include Brandon McCullum (also at the Nationals), Chris Gayle, Andre Russel (both Vancouver Knights), Sunil Narine, Fawad Ahmed (Montreal Tigers), Chris Lynn, Dwayne Bravo (Winnipeg Hawks), Kane Williamson, Faf du Plessis (Edmonton Royals) and Shakib al Hasan. The second edition of the six-team, 22 match tournament kicks off in Brampton near Toronto on July 25.