Sat Jun 22, 2019
June 22, 2019

Tough going

Newspost

 
June 22, 2019

This refers to the article, ‘Where’s the change?’ (June 20, 2019) by Shahzad Tahir. The prime minister of Pakistan said many times before being elected that he would give us a ‘Naya Pakistan’. Unfortunately, his promise has only remained confined to words.

Before the budget every Pakistani was hopeful for big change but there was only disappointment after the budget was announced. The public now wants to know how our present government will deal with these tough times.

Yasira Mansoor

Makran

