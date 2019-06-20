Insaf Rozgar Scheme: CM hands loan sanction letters to youth from merged districts

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday provided sanction letters of loans under the Insaf Rozgar Scheme to the deserving youth from the merged tribal districts.

“The loans will help youth from the merged districts in establishing own businesses, thereby not only providing them with a sustainable means of livelihood but also stirring economic activities which will help generate employment for people,” he said while addressing a ceremony under the Insaf Rozgar Scheme at the Chief Minister’s House. An official handout said the chief minister provided the letters to youth from different tribal districts, including Kurram, Bajaur, Dara Adamkhel, Khyber and Frontier Region Kohat.

The sanction letters were also provided to female youth from the tribal districts who intend to initiate businesses. The youth had submitted applications for initiating businesses such as general stores, solar and battery shops, cosmetics, cloth business, establishing photostat shops, shoe shops, utensil shops, cold beverages, honey business, tailor shops, mobile repairing, stationery and sports shops.

“Merger of Fata into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was a daunting task for the provincial government which we have accomplished successfully. Now we are focused on mainstreaming the tribal districts for which the initiation of the Insaf Rozgar Scheme is a landmark achievement,” Mahmood Khan added.

He stated that Rs1 billion had been earmarked for the scheme under which 5,500 youth were being provided with loans to initiate businesses. The chief minister appreciated the efforts of the armed forces and their financial contributions towards the mainstreaming of the newly merged tribal districts. The chief minister said a comprehensive development plan for the next 10 years had been prepared in consultation with local people, tribal elders and all stakeholders which, he hoped, would help in bringing about revolutionary development in the tribal districts.

“Under the Quick Impact Projects, Sehat Insaf Card and Insaf Rozgar schemes have been initiated on war footings to provide healthcare and livelihood opportunities to citizens on an emergency basis,” Mahmood Khan added.

He stated that additional funds would be made available for the scheme on a need basis after evaluating the success of the programme.

The chief minister appreciated the efforts by the management team of Bank of Khyber and the provincial bureaucracy which made the timely initiation of the Rozgar Scheme possible.