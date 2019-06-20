close
Thu Jun 20, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 21, 2019

KMC blacklists 16 charged parking contractors

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
June 21, 2019

On the directive of Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar, the Charged Parking Department of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has blacklisted 16 contractors of charged parking.

According to a press statement issued by the KMC, the action was taken over the violation of bidding rules in the auction of parking sites and also for overcharging citizens.

The contractors would not be able to take part in the auction of the KMC charged parking sites in the future, it said.

The contractors include Ali Raza, Khyber Enterprise, Siyal International, Abdul Qayyum Mazari, Junaid and Co, Naveed Enterprise, Awais Mazhar Enterprises, Uzair Enterprise, Aahir and Co, FA Brothers, Shahzad Memon, Aamir Ahmed, S K Enterprise, Salman Enterprise, 12th Associates and AS Enterprise.

The mayor also directed the charged parking staff to ensure a better charged parking system in the city and take immediate action against overcharging at all the KMC charged parking sites.

