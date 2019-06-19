MQM-P to get another ministry

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has agreed to give another ministerial slot to the MQM-Pakistan in the federal cabinet during a meeting with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and MQM’s Dr Farogh Nasim.

Both met the prime minister here at the Prime Minister Office late Tuesday night and discussed the overall political situation and their mutual role in the Parliament, particularly with regard to the passage of the budget, it was learnt.

Moreover, a financial package would also be given to the mayors of Karachi and Hyderabad for which a committee has been given the task to furnish recommendations and present them to the prime minister within two days. The committee will consist of Sindh governor and law minister.

On this occasion, the prime minister laid emphasis on empowering both the mayors of Karachi as well as Hyderabad and lauded the positive role of MQM-Pakistan in the democratic process.

He emphasised that Karachi had a crucial role in the development of Pakistan and it could not be overlooked. With already having support of its ally PML-Q for the passage of the budget, the government got reassurance of backing from MQM-Pakistan as well.

However, its angry ally Balochistan National Party-Mengal is so far seen having chosen to explore the option of siding with the opposition parties.