PM takes Tagore’s quote for Khalil Jibran’s

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday posted on Twitter a famous saying about how to live a life of contentment.

"I slept and I dreamed that life is all joy. I woke and I saw that life is all service. I served and I saw that service is joy," read the quote from Rabindernath Tagore posted by the premier.

But the prime minister mistook it for one of Lebanese writer and poet Khalil Jibran's quotes and shared it with his followers with a caption that read, "Those who discover and get to understand the wisdom of Gibran's words, cited below, get to live a life of contentment."