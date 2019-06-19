close
Thu Jun 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 20, 2019

PM takes Tagore’s quote for Khalil Jibran’s

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
June 20, 2019

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday posted on Twitter a famous saying about how to live a life of contentment.

"I slept and I dreamed that life is all joy. I woke and I saw that life is all service. I served and I saw that service is joy," read the quote from Rabindernath Tagore posted by the premier.

But the prime minister mistook it for one of Lebanese writer and poet Khalil Jibran's quotes and shared it with his followers with a caption that read, "Those who discover and get to understand the wisdom of Gibran's words, cited below, get to live a life of contentment."

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story