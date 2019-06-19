Steps to control Leishminia on the cards

Islamabad: The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza has called for the development of a National Action Plan to Control Cutaneous Leishminasis and has called upon the World Health Organization (WHO) to extend technical assistance to control the disease, which is widespread in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and some parts of Punjab.

Chairing a meeting here Wednesday, Dr. Zafar reviewed the prevalence and status of Leishminia, a skin disease commonly transmitted from humans through sandfly. Also present were Provincial Health Minister KP Dr. Hisham Inamullah Khan, Federal Secretary Health, Federal and Provincial Director Generals of Health, and representatives from WHO and the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

While discussing the issue of availability of drugs, Dr. Zafar stated that Drugs for Neglected Diseases Initiative (DNDI), Geneva, will be approached to ensure availability of drugs in Pakistan. He said, pharmaceuticals companies will be brought on board to ensure availability of drugs at affordable prices. “All possible sources will be tapped to ensure effective and immediate response to bring relief to suffering patients,” he said.

Dr. Zafar also issued a directive to the Drug Pricing Committee to review existing medicine retail pricing of registered medicines. DRAP was asked to explore sources of active pharmaceutical ingredients of medicines.