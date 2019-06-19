close
Wed Jun 19, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 20, 2019

Three suspects arrested by Rangers in raids

Karachi

June 20, 2019

The Sindh Rangers arrested three suspects, including dacoits, in the paramilitary force’s ongoing targeted operations, a spokesman for the force said on Wednesday.

He said the soldiers conducted targeted raids in Zaman Town and Ferozabad areas, from where they arrested two suspects, who were later identified as Muhammad Sameer Kazmi and Muhammad Saqib Ali. The suspects were wanted in a number of dacoities and street crime cases.

They also carried out a raid in the Kalri area, from where they arrested a suspect named Pervez, alias Guriya, who was associated with the Lyari gangsters’ Jameel Changa group and was operating a drug den out of Kalri and was wanted in relevant cases. Moreover, the Rangers also recovered weapons, looted items and narcotics from the possession of the suspects.

