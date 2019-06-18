close
Wed Jun 19, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 19, 2019

Pak Super Veterans lose opener in England

Sports

KARACHI: Pakistan Super Veterans (Over-60) cricket team lost their opening match of the ongoing tour of England as they were overwhelmed by the county Yorkshire by nine wickets at the Woodlands Cricket Club in Bradford.

According to information available here Pakistan Super Veterans batted first and were was all out for only 102 in 42.1 overs with Sajid Kabir Khan scoring 49. Nadeem Omar scored 25. Martin Ivill (3-21) and Muhammad Maroof (2-20) were the successful bowlers for Yorkshire. Yorkshire reached the modest target of 103 in only 15.5 overs, losing just one wicket. Martin Ivill excelled with the bat too as he scored 46 off 41 balls. John Flintoff returned unbeaten with 30.

