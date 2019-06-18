Sarwar urges opposition to help govt run parliament

LAHORE: Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said that Malaysia has agreed to support Pakistan in FATF because of the successful foreign policy of the government and those who want Pakistan to be blacklisted by FATF will not succeed.

He said that the attitude of opposition in the Parliament is undemocratic and unacceptable. He urged the opposition to come forward and help government to run the parliament as it is not the only responsibility of government. It is essential for democracy that all parties should protect and promote the national interest of Pakistan.

Ch. Sarwar said that people are getting their fundamental necessities because of the successful policies of the government. Personalities from all walks of life and religious backgrounds would have to come forward and play their role in eradicating terrorism and bringing peace to the country.

The governor was talking to Special Assistant to Prime Minister Naeem-ul-Haq and Jafar Ali Meer of Jamia Al Urdatah. The governor said that the rising positive image of Pakistan in the comity of nations has become intolerable for its adversaries who cannot see Pakistan thriving with progress which is why they are conspiring against Pakistan. But under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan Pakistan has a progressive all encompassing inclusive and forward looking foreign policy approach, he added. Ch Sarwar said that the incumbent government had only one agenda which is the welfare of people and the peace and prosperity of the entire country.