NZ expect SA to go for broke in World Cup clash: Boult

BIRMINGHAM: New Zealand pace bowler Trent Boult has warned his side not to underestimate “hungry” South Africa as their troubled opponents fight for World Cup survival on Wednesday (today).

The Black Caps will go top of the World Cup group table if they beat South Africa at Edgbaston. “It’s a must-win in their tournament,” Boult said. “We’re looking forward to facing them and I am sure they are eager and hungry to put in a good performance, because it’s a big one for them.”

Boult has fond memories of New Zealand’s run to the World Cup final four years ago and hopes his team can make another strong showing in the current edition. “There have always been exciting games between New Zealand and South Africa over the past World Cups, and the last time that we met each other in 2015, the semi-final at Eden Park, was one of the greatest games that the Kiwis have played,” he said.

Today’s Fixture

New Zealand vs South Africa

starts 2:30 pm PST

at Edgbaston