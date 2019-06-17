close
Tue Jun 18, 2019
BR
Bureau report
June 18, 2019

Aimal Wali says curbs on media unacceptable

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president Aimal Wali Khan has said that the censorship on the media is a violation of the Constitution and his party will resist it.

Through a statement issued here on Monday, he said the censorship on television and newspapers was a violation of Article 19 of the constitution.He said his party would stand by the media persons for their right of freedom of expression, adding that political parties had rendered sacrifices for the media freedom.

The ANP leader said no political leader would allow curbs on the media as free media was an integral component of a strong democracy.Aimal Wali Khan urged all political parties, civil society and media organisations to forge unity to foil the attempts at gaging the media.He directed the party workers to make the June 18 protest against censorship a success.

