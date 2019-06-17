Drive launched to engage students to counter extremism in educational institutions

MULTAN: An NGO Monday launched a drive to engage university students for countering rising trends of violence and extremism in educational institutions. The NGO has formed six peace clubs and societies at six natural sciences departments of Bahauddin Zakariya University in partnership with BZU Directorate of Students’ Affairs to promote peace activities.

Addressing a news briefing, NGO’s chief executive Syed Ali Raza and project manager Fozia Arooj said the organization had held seminars, conferences, consultations with more 1,000 students of BZU and urged the Punjab government to involve the youth in decision making at all levels in local, provincial and national institutions.

They said the students had developed consensus-devising mechanisms for the prevention, resolution of conflict, including institutions and mechanisms to counter violent extremism for meaningful participation of the youth in peace processes and dispute-resolution.

The students at consultations have demanded the Punjab government facilitate an inclusive and enabling environment in which the youth actors, including youth from different backgrounds, were recognized and provided with adequate support to implement violence prevention activities and support social cohesion, they maintained. They urged the Punjab government to devise policies for youth for their positive contribution in peace-building efforts, including social and economic development, supporting projects designed to grow local economies, and provide youth employment opportunities.