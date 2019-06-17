close
Tue Jun 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 18, 2019

Minor’s body found hanging from ceiling fan

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
June 18, 2019

A 10-year-old boy was found dead on Monday in his house located in Gulshan-e-Iqbal within the limits of the Mobina Town police station. He was identified as Sheraz, son of Omar. The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre and later handed over to the family for burial. According to police officials, they found his body hanging from a ceiling fan. The family claimed that the boy committed suicide but the police said they were investigating the case from different angles.

Woman ‘commits suicide’

A 65-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide in her house located near Farooq-e-Azam Masjid in North Nazimabad. Her body was taken to Abbassi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy and later handed over to her heirs for burial. Police officials said it seemed that the deceased woman committed suicide while the police were considering other angles in the investigations.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi