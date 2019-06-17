Minor’s body found hanging from ceiling fan

A 10-year-old boy was found dead on Monday in his house located in Gulshan-e-Iqbal within the limits of the Mobina Town police station. He was identified as Sheraz, son of Omar. The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre and later handed over to the family for burial. According to police officials, they found his body hanging from a ceiling fan. The family claimed that the boy committed suicide but the police said they were investigating the case from different angles.

Woman ‘commits suicide’

A 65-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide in her house located near Farooq-e-Azam Masjid in North Nazimabad. Her body was taken to Abbassi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy and later handed over to her heirs for burial. Police officials said it seemed that the deceased woman committed suicide while the police were considering other angles in the investigations.