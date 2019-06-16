Biker crushed to death by car

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NOWSHERA: A motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a car in Hakimabad area here on Sunday.
It was learnt that one Irshad was riding his motorcycle to return home from work when he was hit by a car at Hakimabad. He fell from the bike and died on the spot. The driver of the car fled the scene, leaving behind his car.
NOWSHERA: A motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a car in Hakimabad area here on Sunday.
It was learnt that one Irshad was riding his motorcycle to return home from work when he was hit by a car at Hakimabad. He fell from the bike and died on the spot. The driver of the car fled the scene, leaving behind his car.