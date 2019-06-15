Duke of Kent ‘involved in car accident’

LONDON: The Duke of Kent has been involved in a car accident, according to reports.

The Queen’s 83-year-old cousin was driving a Jaguar when he collided with another car in Sussex earlier this month, according to the MailOnline.

Olivia Fellows, 21, claims her Mini was written off in the incident on the A27 near Brighton on June 2. The University of Sussex student told the MailOnline: “I was driving north at 60mph and suddenly the Jaguar pulled out in front of me.

“He shot across the road, but it was so close that if I hadn’t emergency braked I would have gone straight into the middle of his car.” Fellows says her car went into a spin before hitting the central reservation.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “A royal household vehicle was involved indirectly in a collision on June 2. All the relevant details have been passed to the police.”