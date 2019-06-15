461 awarded degrees at GIK Institute convocation

SWABI: Speakers at Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology said that skilled human resource was the most important contributor to the economic development and prosperity of a nation. They were addressing the 23rd convocation of GIK Institute here on Saturday. Engr Shamsul Mulk, president of Society for the Promotion of Engineering Sciences and Technology in Pakistan (SOPREST) and former Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was chief guest on the occasion.

Shakeel Durrani, Executive Director SOPREST, Engr. Jehangir Bashar, Rector GIK Institute, Prof. Dr. Jameelun Nabi, Pro-Rector, (Academics), Sardar Aminullah Khan, Pro-Rector (Administration and Finance), faculty deans, heads of departments, officials of various institutions, academic staff, students and their parents attended the convocation.

Shamsul Mulk awarded degrees to a total of 461 students, including six PhDs. He also awarded gold medals to the students who showed outstanding performance in different disciplines of Engineering and Management Sciences.