Killers of 3 brothers to be brought to justice

NOWSHERA: Deputy Inspector General of Police, Mardan range, Mohammad Ali Khan Gandapur Friday said that one of the three accused involved in murder of three brothers in Charsadda had been arrested and the remaining two would also be brought to justice soon.

He was talking to media person after inaugurating the District Complaint Office at Nowshera Kalan Police Station.

The district complaint office was set up on the directives of Supreme Court of Pakistan and Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The DIG said the district administration with the support of Frontier Constabulary and Army had chalked out strategy to hold the election in the merged in a peaceful manner. The ceremony was also attended by MPA Mian Jamsheduddin Kakakhel, DPO Mansoor Zaman, Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali Khan, SP Investigation Iftikhar Shah, ASP Tassawar Iqbal and traders’ representatives.