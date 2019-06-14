NAB arrests ex-sub-registrar

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Friday arrested Syed Qasim Shah, former sub-registrar, Peshawar, for alleged involvement in registering deeds of TB Association plots illegally.

The NAB through a communiqué said that during the course of investigation it was discovered that two plots measuring four kanals and five marlas and five kanals and eight marlas in Peshawar city were allotted to TB Association at concessional rates.

It said that the plots were allotted to TB Association on the condition that the property, in question, would only be used by TB association and would not be transferred to any other person in any manner. However, it said the accused in connivance with each other sold the land to another person in violation of law.

Accused Syed Qasim Shah, in the capacity of former sub-registrar, illegally registered deeds and deprived TB Association of valuable property measuring 13 marla.

It merits a mention here that Dr Iqbal Safi, President TB Association, Shahzad Zahoor Advocate Peshawar, Fakharud-Din Property Dealer and Riaz Ahmed Bacha, Senior Vice-President, were arrested in connection with the case.

Gang busted

The Capital City Police busted another gang of robbers and snatchers and arrested its five members on Friday.

Officials said snatched cellular phone, cash and valuables were recovered from five alleged robbers identified as Jibran, Maqbool, Nauman, Umair and Ali Raza. They were arrested during an action in Paharipura.