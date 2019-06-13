‘Dr Enver Sajjad was a great humanist’

LAHORE: Lahore Arts Council arranged a condolence reference for acclaimed playwright and fiction writer Dr Enver Sajjad on Thursday evening at Alhamra.

Mian Ejazul Hassan, Muneeza Hashmi, Shujat Hashmi and noted people including Asghar Nadeem Syed, Masood Ashar and Khalid Abbas Dar and others spoke about different aspects of his life and work. They highlighted his notable works of published fiction including masterpieces such as Chauraha, Zard Dupehar, Janam Roop, Yeh Zameen Meri Hai, Raat ka Pichla Pehar, Koyal Khushiyon Ka Baagh and Neeli Notebook.

Mian Ejazul Hassan said Dr Enver Sajjad was truly artistic in his style. He wrote many great plays and short stories. He was a kind-hearted person and was a great humanist who always used his pen to support the exploited people in society. He was undoubtedly a role model for our younger generation.

Shujat Hashmi highlighted different features of Dr Enver Sajjad’s life and said that as a writer he always adopted a logical and thought-provoking attitude and never surrendered to injustice. We work really hard during his drama series “Zard Dupeher” which got much appreciation by the audience, said Shujat.

Muneeza Hashmi said he was a doctor by profession but his services for literature are matchless. He was a kindhearted man who spent his life for raising voice for justice. He was a man who served his country without any greed. We should continue his mission for social justice and equality, Muneeza said.

Speaking on the occasion, Asghar Nadeem Syed said that Dr Enver Sajjad was very honest person who played a very noteworthy role in social justice through his writing. He portrayed the ground realities of society through his drama and short stories. He was a great teacher and a mentor to several leading names in the industry.

Expressing his views, Khalid Abbas Dar said that Dr Sajjad was a great writer. He wrote famous drama Chauraha, which delivered a simple understanding of the sorrows and miseries of a middle class family, he added. Dr Enver Sajjad felt the pain of society and knew how to reflect the actual face of society, he said.