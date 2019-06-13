PBM distributes 200 wheelchairs, medical kits among disabled persons

Islamabad: Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) in collaboration with Turkish Coordination and Cooperation Agency (TIKA) organises wheelchair distribution ceremony among the deserving persons with disabilities here in National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine (NIRM).

Turkish Ambassador Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul, PBM Managing Director Aon Abbas Buppi, Executive Director NIRM Dr Fazl-e-Moula and Programme Coordinator TIKA Gokhan UMUT graced the occasion while a large number of persons with disabilities were also present there.

Addressing the ceremony, PBM Managing Director Aon Abbas Buppi vowed for providing socio-economic rights to the deserving disabled persons under the very decent vision of ‘Ehsas’ by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“We have undertaken this responsibility of providing an equal opportunity to the vulnerable persons that are denied access to enjoy the right only due to the physical or other infrastructural inconveniencies.” He added. The participants were also told by the managing director that during the last one year, more than 400 disabled persons have been supported by PBM in NIRM hospital up till now with an amount of Rs45.45 million, in order to provide them artificial limbs, general medicines, surgeries, joints and hearing aids. Managing Director Aon Abbas Buppi also announced to provide modern assistive devices to the deserving disabled persons during next fiscal year. Expressing his affection and care for the people of Pakistan, Turkish Ambassador H.E. Ihsan Mustafa declared more help and support to PBM in order to comfort the lives of susceptible individuals of the country. In his address, Executive Director NIRM Dr. Fazl-e-Moula expressed his gratitude to TIKA for their valued step of helping the deserving disabled persons. He also applauded PBM’s persistent and continues support to the disabled persons under treatment at NIRM. At the end, 200 wheelchairs and other medical kits including stretchers were presented to the deserving persons with disabilities.