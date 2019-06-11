Capital’s budget chunk goes to roads hospital & tourism

Islamabad : From uplift of roads, a 200-bed hospital, tourism facilitation centre to a model prison, the Budget 2019-20 for Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) is all about the development of key areas.

The Koral to Rawat section of Islamabad Expressway that regularly witnesses heavy traffic congestion, has received Rs425 million.

For ICT’s other roads and pavements, Rs350 million have been allocated.

To boost capital’s tourism potential, Rs160 million have been earmarked for promotion and marketing about the tourist points.

Also, ‘Aiwan-e-Sayahat’ - a tourism facilitation centre, will be established in Sector F-5/1 for which Rs40 million have been allocated for feasibility study.

For establishment of a 200-bed hospital in the capital, an amount of Rs10 million has been allocated for the feasibility out of the total estimated cost of Rs100 million.

At Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Islamabad, a hospital waste management system will be set up with installation of incinerators with a cost of Rs56.8 million.

Also, Rs30 million have been allocated for installation of refrigerators for mortuary at the same hospital.

For construction of new Secretariat blocks at Constitution Avenue and an office building of National Accountability Bureau, Rs100 million each have been allocated.

The mosque at Pakistan Secretariat will be upgraded with an allocated amount of Rs103 million.

Uplift of Gulshan-e-Jinnah flats situated in the heart of capital will be done with an amount of Rs25 million.

For construction of 48 family suites in Islamabad, Rs10 million have been earmarked for land acquisition and construction out of the total estimated cost of Rs289.8 million.

Additional family suites for the Members of Parliament will be constructed including 500 servant quarters at Sector G-5/2 with this year’s earmarked amount of Rs50 million, out of the total estimated Rs 2908 million.

For construction of a model prison in capital’s Sector H-16, Rs400 million have been allocated.

The Diplomatic Enclave in Red Zone will get an administration block, quarter guard, barracks, horse stable and a parade ground with an amount of Rs406 million, of which Rs50 million have been allocated for this year.