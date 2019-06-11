Land ownership deeds to be issued through banks: CM

LAHORE: A new system is being introduced to issue lands ownership deeds through commercial banks in the province. In this regard, a meeting was held in the CM office with Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in the chair on Tuesday.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that separate counters would be established in the banks to issue ownership deeds and this step would facilitate the people to get ownership deeds of their lands. The Punjab government has decided to start online issuance of ownership deeds and this system will be activated from 1st July. He directed that the system of depositing revenue dues at every land record centre should be introduced and added that the project of extending the scope of land record centres should be completed as soon as possible. Land record centres should be established in government buildings on permanent basis, he added. He said immediate redress of public complaints relating to revenue matters was essential as any delay in public welfare project was painful because I cannot remain happy over the pain and misery of the people. He said that enforcement of land utilisation policy should be ensured after its early approval and the settlement process should be completed as soon as possible in DG Khan Division. He said a transparent system of promoting farming would be introduced by giving state land on lease.

The chief minister made it clear that public complaints about corruption of revenue staff were not tolerable and added that helpline/ call centre should be activated to curb corruption in revenue department.

uplift projects: Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said that strict monitoring of development projects would be done to ensure transparency and correct utilisation of funds. In this regard, Chief Minister's Inspection Team (CMIT), ACE and other departments had been given the responsibility to monitor the development schemes and an effective monitoring mechanism had also been designed for the purpose, said a handout issued here.

The chief minister directed the departments to implement the monitoring mechanism in letter and spirit, adding that all the line departments should ensure transparency and monitoring process at every level.

Usman Buzdar also directed the CMIT and ACE officials to keep him abreast of the progress on daily basis, adding that no compromise would be made on the quality of construction work. The government was custodian of the public resources and no one would be allowed to waste them anywhere in the province, he added.

people’s problems: Usman Buzdar has said that the government is adopting practical measures to provide relief to the masses.

In a statement issued here Tuesday, the chief minister said that we are striving for solution of people problems. He said we will not allow anyone to hinder the process of progress and development and the people will feel positive change in the country. He said Pakistan was facing financial crisis due to incompetency and wrong polices of previous governments.

child labour: Usman Buzdar has said that adequate steps are being taken to overcome the menace of child labour through effective legislation. "Elimination of child labour is our mission and every effort will be made in this regard," he said in a message.

He said that child labour was a criminal offence and protection of children's rights was a collective responsibility of the society.

The chief minister said that children are the national asset and giving attention to their upbringing and education should be among priorities of every person. Child labour could be eliminated through consistent efforts and the citizens should also realise their responsibility in this regard, he said.

The chief minister said the purpose of observing this day was to educate the people about the hazardous effects of the child labour. "We should also reiterate our commitment and accelerate our efforts for eliminating child labour from society," he added.