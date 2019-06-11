close
Wed Jun 12, 2019
A
June 12, 2019

Dawood terms budget pro-business

A
APP
June 12, 2019

ISLAMABAD: :Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textiles and Industries Abdul Razak Dawood on Tuesday said despite many challenges on economic fronts, the government had announced pro-business and people-friendly budget.

Talking to media outside the Parliament House, he said, the budget would boost the local industry and duties proposed on imported items would also encourage local manufactured products.

He expressed the hope that incentives announced in the federal budget would increase imports. The advisor said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government would fulfill all the promises made with the people of the country during the election campaign.

A handsome amount had been announced in the budget for the youth of the country, he said, adding that subsidy had been announced for the consumers using less than 300 electricity units.

