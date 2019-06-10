PPP decides to launch public outreach campaign

ISLAMABAD: The Central Executive Committee of the Pakistan People’s Party decided to launch anti-government movement what it called ‘Awami Rabata Mohim’ (public outreach campaign) led by party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and decided to form a Rabata Committee to finalise the schedule for public rallies and also interaction with the opposition parties inside and outside Parliament.

“The arrest of former President Asif Ali Zardari is just an excuse but the real target is rollback of 18th Amendment, Constitution of Pakistan and democracy,” said Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari after chairing the meeting of the CEC here at the Sindh House on Monday night and was attended by Former prime ministers Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani and Raja Pervez Ashraf, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, presidents of PPP provincial chapters, Secretary General PPP Parliamentarians Farhatullah Babar, Secretary General PPP Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari, Syed Khursheed Shah, former Senate chairman Mian Raza Rabbani, Aitzaz Ahsan, Farooq H Naek, Latif Khosa, Sindh ex-chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah, and other senior leaders of the PPP.

The PPP chairman said the article 10A of the Constitution was violated and through the arrest they wanted to threaten him but he was not frightened. The CEC also approved the participation in the All Parties Conference of the opposition while deciding to go with all the opposition parties.

Sources said Senator Farooq H Naek gave the detailed briefing on legal aspects of the case and after the briefing decided that the PPP will use all the legal and constitutional options with also a political.