‘PTI does not believe in vengeance’

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said the government has nothing to say in relation to NAB arrests.

“PTI neither believes in vengeance nor it snubs the voice of dissent, we have a firm belief in institutional autonomy and every institution is making sure to work in the best interest of the nation,” said the governor while talking to a delegation headed by Syed Sajjad Haider Shah at Governor House on here Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said whatever decision came from our courts would be given weightage without any discrimination. He added the budget for fiscal year 2019-20 is aimed at providing maximum relief to lower and middle income employees.

“PTI is struggling hard to put this country on path to sustainable economic development through its comprehensive structural reform agenda,” he said. He said: “Our nation is currently facing difficult times but it must not demoralise us as it is not too distant to see Pakistan thriving with economic progress and prosperity,” Ch Sarwar said that PTI was the first government in the history of Pakistan which did not interfere with the working of any state institution. Strengthening state institutions and restraining political interference in the said institutions were the key points of PTI’s manifesto and it will therefore make sure to act upon its manifesto without any fear or prejudice, said the governor.

He said it seems quite unfortunate when opposition ascribes every step of accountability with the vengeance. PTI had been given mandate by the people to govern them and our party is staunchly committed to safeguarding the integrity of its voters, he added.