International cricketer Akhtar Sarfraz passes away

KARACHI: International cricketer Akhtar Sarfraz on Monday was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard at Tormang village, Khal, Dir Upper.

He died early Monday in Peshawar. His namaz-e-Janaza was held after Maghrib prayers, sources close to the deceased said. He had been suffering from blood cancer. Akhtar, who was 43, played four ODIs in 1997-98, scoring 66 runs. Akhtar, a left-handed batsman, scored 5720 runs at an average of 36.43 in 118 first-class matches he played from 1994-95 to 2007. He also accumulated 2636 runs at an average of 35.62 in 98 List A matches.

Akhtar made his ODI debut on December 12, 1997, under the captaincy of Wasim Akram against the West Indies in the Akai-Singer Champions Trophy at Sharjah. He scored a-run-a-ball 25 with one six and one four with Pakistan losing that game by 43 runs.

He played his fourth and last one-day game on October 29, 1998, at the Wills International Cup at Dhaka against the West Indies under the captaincy of Amir Sohail. Akhtar, who was strong on onside, scored 14 runs with Pakistan losing the game by 30 runs.

Akhtar also served PCB in different capacities, as regional coach, and selector for Pakistan women team. The Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani expressed deep grief over the death of Akhtar. “The PCB is shocked to hear the sad news of Akhtar’s passing. It is very difficult to accept and comprehend if you lose someone from the cricket fraternity, particularly as young and lively as Akhtar who was admired, respected and loved by everyone,” Mani said.

“It’s tragic that death cut short his life at such a young age, but he will live in our memories for a very long period. On behalf of the PCB, I want to extend my deepest condolences to Akhtar’s family and assure them that in these difficult times, we stand firmly with them.”