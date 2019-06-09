‘Naanbais’ increase ‘roti’ price on their own

Islamabad : The ‘nanbais’ in some areas of the federal capital have increased the roti price on their own.

Available for Rs8 before Eidul Fitr, the roti, popularly called ‘pateeri’, is now selling at Rs10.

However, the ‘naan’ continues to sell at Rs10.

Though bound to follow the price list issued by their association, the ‘naanbais’ justified profiteering saying the roti sold by them weigh more than what has been fixed, so they charged more for it.

The sale of roti at an inflated rate is reported in Sitara Market, Aabpara, G-8 and other areas of the city.

The ‘naanbais’ 'The News' spoke to cited higher gas and power tariff as the reason for higher roti price and said they were unable to sell roti at the pre-Eid rate.

They admitted that the ‘Naanbai’ Association hadn't issued new ‘roti’/’naan’ price list but they hastened to claim that the same would be available in few days.

Meanwhile, the residents complained about profiteering by ‘naanbais’ during Ramazan and Eid days and demanded an immediate crackdown by the administration on them for their relief.

They said they'd heated exchanges with profiteers over roti price but ultimately had to pay the sought-after money.

The residents also claimed that some ‘naanbais’ didn't sell roti, especially on Eid days, to get better profits by selling nan only. There were also complained about the roti and ‘naan’ weighing lower than what was claimed by ‘naanbais’.