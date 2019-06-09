Shahbaz to appear before court tomorrow

LAHORE: Opposition leader in National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif will appear before an accountability court on Tuesday (June 11).

He will also attend the budget session in the National Assembly as well as the opposition parties meeting. Shahbaz is facing Ramzan Sugar Mills and Ashiana-i-Iqbal housing scheme cases. The court had expressed annoyance during the previous hearing over Shahbaz’s absence. He reached in Lahore on Sunday morning. He had gone to London on April 10 for medical examination.