close
Mon Jun 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
I
INP
June 10, 2019

Shahbaz to appear before court tomorrow

Top Story

I
INP
June 10, 2019

LAHORE: Opposition leader in National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif will appear before an accountability court on Tuesday (June 11).

He will also attend the budget session in the National Assembly as well as the opposition parties meeting. Shahbaz is facing Ramzan Sugar Mills and Ashiana-i-Iqbal housing scheme cases. The court had expressed annoyance during the previous hearing over Shahbaz’s absence. He reached in Lahore on Sunday morning. He had gone to London on April 10 for medical examination.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story