Shahbaz to appear before court tomorrow

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Opposition leader in National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif will appear before an accountability court on Tuesday (June 11).
He will also attend the budget session in the National Assembly as well as the opposition parties meeting. Shahbaz is facing Ramzan Sugar Mills and Ashiana-i-Iqbal housing scheme cases. The court had expressed annoyance during the previous hearing over Shahbaz’s absence. He reached in Lahore on Sunday morning. He had gone to London on April 10 for medical examination.
LAHORE: Opposition leader in National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif will appear before an accountability court on Tuesday (June 11).
He will also attend the budget session in the National Assembly as well as the opposition parties meeting. Shahbaz is facing Ramzan Sugar Mills and Ashiana-i-Iqbal housing scheme cases. The court had expressed annoyance during the previous hearing over Shahbaz’s absence. He reached in Lahore on Sunday morning. He had gone to London on April 10 for medical examination.