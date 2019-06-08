No chance of Nawaz, Zardari returning to power: Sh Rashid

LAHORE: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said while anything can happen in Pakistan, but there is no chance of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari returning to power.

Addressing a press conference at the Railways Headquarters here on Saturday, he said protest is the right of the opposition, but they do not have anyone with clean hands to project in the public. He blamed Nawaz and Zardari for the prevailing crises. Sh Rashid said: “Shahbaz Sharif is playing on both sides of the wicket, and is trying to find a way out for his brother Nawaz Sharif.

“Our biggest mistake was to appoint Shahbaz Sharif as the opposition leader in the National Assembly.” On accountability, he also put a question to the reporters: “Where is the process of accountability?” The minister said Pakistan Railways earned one billion rupees during the last 10 days of Eid and facilitated around two million passengers, which is a record. He said Thal Express has a capacity of 600 passengers, but 1,700 passengers travelled in it. Similarly, Kohat Express has the capacity of 670 passengers, but 1,700 passengers travelled by that train. Sh Rashid said he would retire from politics after completion of ML-1 and Nullah Lai projects. He paid rich tributes to the armed forces saying, "I salute the martyrs of Pakistan Army and the whole nation is standing with the armed forces.”

He hoped Prime Minister Imran Khan would overcome the crises in a year, adding the premier would inaugurate Sir Syed Express on June 30, either in Islamabad or Karachi. He said Pakistan Railways currently has only five days of oil stored. But,15 days’ stocks are being transported, and with its arrival, the railways would have a stock sufficient for 20 days. The minister will inaugurate the newly constructed waiting room at Lahore Railway Station on Sunday (today).

Sabah adds: Sh Rashid Ahmad said Pakistan Railways had overhauled 30 old locomotives and railway stations of Lahore Cantt, Kot Lakhpat and Raiwind are being upgraded to reduce burden on the Lahore Railway Station.