CM promises relief to people in upcoming budget

MINGORA: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial government would provide relief to the masses in the upcoming budget.

Talking to the media after Eid greetings with local in his native town Matta here, he said that his government was determined to provide relief to the common people.

The chief minister said thousands of jobs would be created by promoting tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“We have opened Swat Motorway for light traffic, which would play a key role in promoting tourism in the entire Malakand division, including Swat,” said the chief minister. Mahmood Khan said the work on the motorway would be completed within the next couple of months and it would be opened to all vehicles.

He said that drastic steps were being taken in the education sector. “We are planning to start second shifts in schools and colleges to facilitate the students,” he said.The chief minister added that special funds had been allocated for infrastructure and construction of new roads to the scenic valleys of the province, including Swat, Mansehra and Chitral.

He said the KP government was specifically focusing on issues related to youth and development of newly merged districts, adding that the federal government was also helping the province to provide facilities to the people of erstwhile Fata.

Mahmood Khan said the dream of Prime Minister Imran Khan about ‘Naya Pakistan’ would soon come true.